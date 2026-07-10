Caleb Hailey's hypertexting iOS app blends browsing with social media

HyperTexting uses RSS for ad-free browsing

Instead of relying on big social platforms, HyperTexting uses RSS for a more open and ad-free experience.

There's an "Explore" tab for trending content and a Safari extension to quickly add new sites.

The app is free for now, with premium features and sponsored posts may add in the future.

Hailey hopes this brings back the web's original spirit, where everyone has more control over what they share and see.