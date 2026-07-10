Caleb Hailey's hypertexting iOS app blends browsing with social media
Technology
HyperTexting, a new iOS app from tech veteran Caleb Hailey, blends web browsing with a social media vibe.
You can follow your favorite sites, blogs, podcasts, and newsletters, all in one scrollable feed.
Sharing updates on your own site is as easy as texting.
HyperTexting uses RSS for ad-free browsing
Instead of relying on big social platforms, HyperTexting uses RSS for a more open and ad-free experience.
There's an "Explore" tab for trending content and a Safari extension to quickly add new sites.
The app is free for now, with premium features and sponsored posts may add in the future.
Hailey hopes this brings back the web's original spirit, where everyone has more control over what they share and see.