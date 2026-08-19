Calendly unveils AI note-taker joining meetings to create action items
Calendly just dropped an AI note-taker that can actually join your meetings, record what's said, and turn it all into summaries and action items: no more scrambling to remember who promised what.
It's designed mainly for sales and marketing pros, but anyone tired of post-meeting chaos might find it handy.
Privacy is a big focus: everyone gets notified when recording starts, and you can turn it off anytime.
Calendly tests system audio transcription
The tool is also testing a Granola-like feature that uses system audio to transcribe meetings.
Calendly says this is all about helping people "There's a litany of note-takers, and all of them do a great job of recording and transcribing notes. But a lot of work happens after the meetings. And we think that really that's where the opportunity for our note-takers to be efficient," according to Tope Awotona.
With other apps like Otter and Read AI already in the game, Calendly is betting its focus on transparency (and planning to release an AI assistant named Callie) will help it stand out in the crowded world of meeting helpers.