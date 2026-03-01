Calicut University to set up AI center
Calicut University is planning to set up a new Centre of Excellence in Artificial Intelligence at its Tenhipalam campus.
Announced by Vice-Chancellor P Raveendran and approved on March 1, the center promises international-level training and research, plus advanced AI courses to help students land better jobs.
Global collaborations and dual degree options in the pipeline
The university plans to bring in top-notch faculty and work with AI experts from India and abroad to design the center.
There's also a push for more global collaborations—think twinning programs and joint or dual degrees—to give students wider exposure, cut down on moving abroad, and boost the university's national rankings.