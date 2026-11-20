California probes whether NVIDIA chips or trade secrets reached China
What's the story
California Attorney General Rob Bonta has issued an investigative subpoena to tech giant NVIDIA. The move is part of a wider probe into whether the company's advanced semiconductor chips were exported to China in violation of US export restrictions. The investigation comes just a week after the resignation of NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang over allegations of an affair with a suspected Chinese spy.
Investor concerns
Bonta's concerns over NVIDIA and Huang's actions
Bonta has raised serious concerns over NVIDIA's conduct and Huang's actions.
He said, "The conduct of NVIDIA and its former CEO raises bright red flags, including about the ways in which the company may have misled investors."
The AG is investigating if either Huang or NVIDIA was involved in providing China access to advanced chips or confidential information, potentially misleading investors and the public about this risk.
Market impact
NVIDIA shares plummet amid investigation and AI skepticism
NVIDIA's shares have taken a major hit, falling 22% in the nine trading days since Huang admitted to his extramarital affair.
The stock is on track for its seventh consecutive weekly loss, losing 38% of its value during this period.
The investigation into potential Chinese access to NVIDIA's chips and data has added more pressure on the chipmaker as investors question the sustainability of the AI boom.
CEO scandal
Crisis at NVIDIA: Huang's affair triggers selloff and resignation
The investigation comes after a major crisis at NVIDIA last week, when Huang revealed his extramarital affair.
He was reportedly in a relationship with Alice Huang, who US officials suspected of being a Chinese intelligence asset.
The revelation triggered a massive selloff of NVIDIA's shares and led to Huang's resignation as CEO.