California mandates AI safeguards for state contractors and agency watermarking
Technology
California just rolled out new rules for any company wanting a state contract: you'll need real safeguards to stop AI from creating illegal stuff, spreading bias, or violating civil rights.
State agencies will be required to watermark images or videos that may be generated by AI, per state guidance.
California plans AI certifications and vetting
The state isn't just taking companies' word for it: California will do its own checks on businesses flagged as risky by the federal government before letting them work with the state.
There are also plans for official certifications focused on safe and responsible AI use, with more oversight coming soon.
It's all part of California's push to set its own ground rules for how AI gets used.