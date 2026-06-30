California partners with Anthropic to give public employees Claude access
Technology
California is teaming up with AI company Anthropic to roll out its Claude chatbot across state and local agencies.
The move will give public employees discounted access, training, and technical support so they can draft documents, summarize information, and analyze data more efficiently.
Gavin Newsom says AI should help
Governor Gavin Newsom made it clear: "AI should not replace the human work of government; it should help our workers move faster."
This partnership comes after Anthropic missed out on a Pentagon contract over security concerns, but working with California could help the company build its reputation in the public sector as AI tools become more common and expensive.