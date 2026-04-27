Californian teen Aaryan Balani invents EYEVA visor for strabismus

EYEVA uses AI and cameras

EYEVA uses cameras and artificial intelligence (AI) to spot drifting eyes in real time, nudging users to correct it themselves.

Aaryan built five prototypes in just four months using a 3-D printer. His invention won top prize at the Orange County Science and Engineering Fair this March.

Next up: clinical trials and FDA approval, plus some advice from Aaryan himself for young inventors: "The moment you get an idea, start working on it. See if it's a viable idea and try to continue with it as long as you can,"