Californian teen Aaryan Balani invents EYEVA visor for strabismus
Aaryan Balani, a 14-year-old from California, has invented EYEVA, a smart visor that helps people with strabismus (crossed eyes) by alerting them when their eye starts to drift.
The idea is personal for Aaryan, who developed the condition after a childhood accident and wanted a better solution.
EYEVA uses AI and cameras
EYEVA uses cameras and artificial intelligence (AI) to spot drifting eyes in real time, nudging users to correct it themselves.
Aaryan built five prototypes in just four months using a 3-D printer. His invention won top prize at the Orange County Science and Engineering Fair this March.
Next up: clinical trials and FDA approval, plus some advice from Aaryan himself for young inventors: "The moment you get an idea, start working on it. See if it's a viable idea and try to continue with it as long as you can,"