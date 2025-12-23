Next Article
'Call of Duty' co-creator Vince Zampella dies at 55
Technology
Vince Zampella, the creative mind behind Call of Duty, passed away on December 21 at age 55.
Known for shaping how we play first-person shooters, he also brought us hits like Titanfall and Apex Legends.
His approach—mixing cinematic action with multiplayer fun—set a new bar for gaming.
Career highlights and industry legacy
Over more than 20 years, Zampella co-founded Infinity Ward (launching Call of Duty in 2003), then Respawn Entertainment, where he kept delivering big titles.
As an executive at EA, he helped steer major franchises like Battlefield.
His influence goes beyond games—he changed how studios release and update them, leaving a lasting mark on the industry.