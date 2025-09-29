Caltech physicists create the largest qubit array ever
Caltech physicists have set a new record by creating a quantum bit array with 6,100 qubits—the largest ever built.
Using precisely focused laser beams called "optical tweezers," they managed to arrange thousands of cesium atoms into this massive array.
Unlike regular computer bits, qubits can be in a superposition of states, which means much faster calculations for certain problems.
Qubits maintained their tricky superposition state for 13 seconds
The team's qubits stayed in their tricky superposition state for an impressive 13 seconds and reached a near-perfect accuracy rate of 99.98%.
This leap is key for future breakthroughs like entangling qubits—an essential step toward powerful quantum computers that could solve problems today's machines just can't handle.
The research was published in Nature and involved grad students alongside leading scientists.