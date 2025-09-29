Caltech physicists create the largest qubit array ever

Qubits maintained their tricky superposition state for 13 seconds

The team's qubits stayed in their tricky superposition state for an impressive 13 seconds and reached a near-perfect accuracy rate of 99.98%.

This leap is key for future breakthroughs like entangling qubits—an essential step toward powerful quantum computers that could solve problems today's machines just can't handle.

The research was published in Nature and involved grad students alongside leading scientists.