OpenAI launches parental controls on ChatGPT for safer online experience
Technology
OpenAI recently launched new parental controls for ChatGPT, letting parents link their accounts with their teens and set things like quiet hours or content filters.
The update, available from today, is meant to help keep teens safer online by including safeguards against graphic content and mental health risks.
Age prediction tool to set age-appropriate limits automatically
Along with the controls, OpenAI is cutting down on harmful content in chats and working on an age prediction tool that'll automatically set age-appropriate limits soon.
There's also a new parent resource page with tips for using ChatGPT safely, plus notifications if there are signs of self-harm—so families can feel more supported while using AI together.