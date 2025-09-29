India to track fish catch with electronic observers

Global tuna talks and tech for tracking

This move is part of the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana, which already has 36,000 boats using tracking devices.

Likhi emphasized that solid scientific data can help Indian fishers access global markets and tackle trade barriers.

Plus, experts from 12 countries recently met in India to talk about fair tuna quotas and better cold storage—steps that could protect millions of livelihoods tied to the ocean.