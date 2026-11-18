Caltech robot assembles antenna section autonomously while orbiting Earth
A Caltech robot has pulled off something pretty wild: it assembled part of a space antenna all on its own, while orbiting Earth. No astronauts needed.
This milestone, part of DARPA's NOM4D program, could totally change how we build things in space by allowing structures to be launched in components and assembled in orbit.
Caltech ASTRA deploys reflective mesh autonomously
The magic behind this is Caltech's ASTRA system, which snapped together truss pieces and stretched out a reflective mesh, all without any hands-on help.
Unlike old-school methods that have to fold up for launch or need astronauts to put things together, ASTRA has demonstrated assembly of a truss section in orbit.
This could open the door for giant antennas and solar panels in future missions.