Caltech study finds drought concentrates soil antibiotics raising bacterial resistance
Turns out, droughts don't just dry up the land. They also help soil bacteria become more resistant to antibiotics.
A Caltech study found that when soil dries out, natural antibiotics get concentrated and resistant bacteria thrive.
This could be a big deal for places like India, where droughts are common and antibiotics are used a lot.
Experts urge tracking, modeling, vaccinations, diagnostics
Researchers saw more antibiotic resistance genes in soil samples from the US China, and Europe during droughts.
Lab tests confirmed that tough bacteria survive better in dry conditions with antibiotic exposure.
Experts say we should start tracking these changes in dry regions, add antibiotic resistance to climate models, boost vaccinations to cut down on infections, and develop quick diagnostic tools to stay ahead of the problem.