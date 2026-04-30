Cambridge and BC researchers find postmenopausal tissue aids cancer survival
Technology
A new study found that as breast tissue ages, especially after menopause, it changes in ways that could make it easier for cancer cells to survive.
Researchers from Cambridge and British Columbia mapped more than 3 million cells and saw clear links between these age-related changes and higher breast cancer risk.
Protective cells decline with age
Looking at samples from women ages 15 to 86, scientists noticed a drop in protective cell types and more fat replacing milk-producing parts as women got older.
Younger women had more active immune cells, while older ones showed more inflammation.
With more than 320,000 new breast cancer cases expected in the US in 2026, understanding these changes could help with better prevention and treatment down the line.