Cambridge review finds reading improves mental health, lowers dementia risk
A fresh review from the University of Cambridge says picking up a book just because you want to can seriously boost your mental health and even lower your risk of dementia later on.
The research, part of the National Year of Reading with the Queen's Reading Room, encourages everyone to read in any form (books, comics, and whatever works) to support both your brain and mood.
Reading for pleasure benefits children
Researchers found that children who read for pleasure have better memory, focus, grades, and healthier sleep habits, and spend less time glued to screens.
As Professor Barbara Sahakian put it: "Reading is a great way to support our brain health, develop important cognitive skills and boost our wellbeing. It's something we ought to be encouraging from an early age, given the increasing evidence of its benefits, particularly to children, but really, it's never too late to start, and it can bring benefits throughout our lives and into old age," said Sahakian.
Christelle Langley also suggests fun stuff like comics, while Professor Barbara Sahakian suggests joining book clubs, not just for learning but also for making friends and feeling less alone at any age.