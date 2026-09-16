Cambridge review finds reading improves mental health, lowers dementia risk

Researchers found that children who read for pleasure have better memory, focus, grades, and healthier sleep habits, and spend less time glued to screens.

As Professor Barbara Sahakian put it: "Reading is a great way to support our brain health, develop important cognitive skills and boost our wellbeing. It's something we ought to be encouraging from an early age, given the increasing evidence of its benefits, particularly to children, but really, it's never too late to start, and it can bring benefits throughout our lives and into old age," said Sahakian.

Christelle Langley also suggests fun stuff like comics, while Professor Barbara Sahakian suggests joining book clubs, not just for learning but also for making friends and feeling less alone at any age.