Cambridge runs world's 1st human AI-designed vaccine trial against sarbecoviruses

Vaccine trial in 39 people safe

In tests with 39 people, the vaccine was safe and sparked antibody production, though responses were modest.

The real game-changer? AI could help us stay ahead of new variants without constantly updating vaccines.

As co-author Jonathan Heeney put it, "We've overcome the problem of traditional vaccines, which have limited protection. It means we can escape the constant cycle of chasing the virus variants circulating in humans and updating the vaccines to try to catch up, like a dog chasing its tail."

Plus, the DNA-based shot is needle-free and easier to store, making future pandemic prep a lot less stressful.