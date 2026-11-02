Cambridge study finds comets vaporized molecules, unlikely to seed Earth

A new study from Cambridge scientists just shook up a classic space theory: comets probably did not bring the ingredients for life to Earth.

Turns out, those important molecules likely vaporized when comets slammed into our planet at super high speeds.

As lead author Dr Richard Anslow from Cambridge's Institute of Astronomy put it, "It's kind of a romantic idea, but our results suggest it's highly unlikely," said lead author Dr Richard Anslow from Cambridge's Institute of Astronomy.