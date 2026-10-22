Cambridge study finds honey bees displacing bumblebees and solitary bees
A new study from Cambridge, England, found that honey bees aren't just busy: they're actually crowding out other important pollinators.
Over two years, researchers saw honey bees taking over flowers and forcing out insects like bumblebees and solitary bees.
This could be a big deal for nature, since fewer pollinator species means less biodiversity and potentially weaker ecosystems.
UK beekeeping surge pressures bumblebee populations
With the number of registered beekeepers in the UK having more than doubled since 2010 (47,000 last year) and rising temperatures, competition for food among pollinators is heating up.
The study even linked high honey bee numbers to a 14% drop in bumblebee populations on certain flowers.
Researchers hope these findings will help shape better conservation strategies to protect all types of pollinators (not just the honey bees we usually hear about).