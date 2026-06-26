Cambridge team finds NANOG required for embryo stem cell formation

First base editing on human embryos

Interestingly, NANOG works differently in humans compared to mice; it's needed for yolk sac formation in mice but not in humans.

This study was also the first to use base editing on healthy donated human embryos, making it a big step forward for embryo research.

As stem cell expert Dusko Ilic put it, these findings help us understand how things work, while Robin Lovell-Badge highlighted that learning about early development could one day help with fertility issues.