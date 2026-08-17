Cambridge to open £20m AI hub using human tissue models
Cambridge is getting a brand-new £20 million research hub focused on creating medicines with the help of AI.
Backed by the Medical Research Council, this project hopes to speed up new treatments and cut down on animal testing by using human tissue models.
The team will work closely with Cambridge University Hospitals to make their research as real-world as possible.
Hub will use AI and organoids
The hub plans to use AI, stem cells, and organoids (tiny lab-grown organs) to better understand diseases and test out new treatments.
Professor Matthias Zilbauer, hub co-leader and honorary consultant at CUH, says using patient-specific human models should make early testing much more accurate.
They're teaming up with big names like the Wellcome Sanger Institute and Royal Papworth Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, aiming to develop therapies that work better for people, while saving time and money in drug development.