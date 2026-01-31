Can a viral treatment reverse aging? Human trials begin
Life Biosciences just got the FDA's go-ahead to test ER-100—a new kind of cellular rejuvenation treatment—on real people.
This is the first time partial epigenetic reprogramming will be tried in humans, starting with people who have certain vision problems like open-angle glaucoma.
The trial will focus on safety and immune response
The Phase 1 trial is planned to begin in the first quarter of 2026.
Volunteers will get a single dose straight into the eye, then doctors will check how safe it is and if there are any changes in vision or immune response.
They'll also collect some fluid samples to see how the treatment moves through the body.
The science behind ER-100
ER-100 uses a special virus to deliver three "Yamanaka factors" (OCT4, SOX2, KLF4) that can reset aging cells—without changing your DNA, though potential cancer risks remain under investigation.
In animal tests, this approach improved vision and restored cell function, so now researchers are hoping it could help people too.