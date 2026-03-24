Can AI use copyrighted lyrics for training? Lawsuit tests limits
Technology
Universal Music Group and other music publishers are taking Anthropic, the company behind the AI chatbot Claude, to court.
They say Anthropic used copyrighted song lyrics to train its AI without permission, and now want a judge to rule that copyright law doesn't give Anthropic a free pass.
The big question: can AI companies use creative work like lyrics for training, or is that crossing the line?
If the publishers win, it could mean a major shift
This lawsuit follows Anthropic's settlement last year of a similar case for $1.5 billion, so it's clear these battles are heating up.
If the publishers win, it could mean all AI companies will need explicit permission before using copyrighted material to train their models.
That could change how fast and easily new AIs get built in the future.