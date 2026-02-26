Can ChatGPT solve CBSE Class 10 Maths paper? Find out
On February 17, 2026, ChatGPT took on the full CBSE Class 10 Maths exam—38 questions worth 80 marks—and finished it in less than a minute.
Even with tricky problems like trigonometry and probability, its answers matched real exam standards.
How many sections were there in the paper?
The paper had five sections: quick-fire MCQs, short and long answer questions, plus case studies.
Each section tested different skills, from basic calculation to multi-step reasoning.
How to check answers and difficulty level of questions
Absolutely. Students can double-check their responses using unofficial answer keys and solutions from coaching institutes like Aakash Institute.
These guides break down solutions step by step—handy for understanding tough application-based questions.
About 40% of this year's paper was easy, another 40% moderate, and just 20% slightly tricky—all sticking close to NCERT textbooks.