Can ChatGPT solve CBSE Class 10 Maths paper? Find out

The paper had five sections: quick-fire MCQs, short and long answer questions, plus case studies. Each section tested different skills, from basic calculation to multi-step reasoning.

How to check answers and difficulty level of questions

Absolutely. Students can double-check their responses using unofficial answer keys and solutions from coaching institutes like Aakash Institute.

These guides break down solutions step by step—handy for understanding tough application-based questions.

About 40% of this year's paper was easy, another 40% moderate, and just 20% slightly tricky—all sticking close to NCERT textbooks.