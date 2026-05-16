Ice vests, daily cold showers can help you lose weight

A new study has revealed that wearing ice vests or taking regular cold showers could aid in weight loss . The research, conducted by scientists at the University of Nottingham and Leiden University Medical Center (LUMC), focused on 47 adults who were either overweight or obese. They found that consistent exposure to cold temperatures resulted in fat loss among these individuals.

Study details Participants lost an average of 0.9kg of body fat In the study, half of the participants were given an ice vest and waist wrap to wear for two hours every morning. The vests, worn over a thin T-shirt, contained gel-filled cooling packs that had been frozen overnight. Over six weeks, these participants lost an average of 0.9kg (0.91kg) of body fat while the control group gained weight on average.

Expert opinion Easy addition to lifestyle strategies for weight loss Dr. Mariette Boon, the lead researcher from LUMC, said this is one of the first studies to examine the impact of prolonged cold exposure on people with obesity. She suggested that vests like these could be worn at home and cold exposure could be an easy addition to lifestyle strategies for weight loss such as healthy eating and physical activity.

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Mechanism Daily cold exposure activates brown fat Professor Helen Budge from the University of Nottingham and co-author of the study, explained that daily cold exposure activates brown fat. This type of fat uses body fat stores to generate heat. She said wearing a cooling vest might make brown fat more active and have a positive effect on lipids, glucose and inflammation in the body, factors that are all preventative against cardiovascular disease.

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