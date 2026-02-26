Can the human mind be controlled through TV screens?
What's the story
A 2001 US patent has resurfaced, detailing a controversial technology that could manipulate the human nervous system via televisions and computers. The invention, titled "Nervous System Manipulation by Electromagnetic Fields from Monitors," describes a method of influencing an individual's body and mind using invisible electromagnetic (EM) fields emitted from computer monitors or CRT tubes. The technique involves pulsing weak electromagnetic fields at specific low frequencies to produce measurable physiological effects in humans.
Potential applications
Patent inventor theorized signals could control human autonomic functions
The patent's inventor, Hendricus G. Loos, a former NASA employee, theorized that these signals could even control human autonomic functions like heart rate and digestion. The technology proposed in the patent would work by pulsing or flickering screens at low frequencies between 0.1 and 15 Hertz. Since its resurfacing on Monday, the patent has been viewed over 200,000 times and sparked widespread concern among netizens who are now discussing how televisions have long been used to influence human behavior.
Current relevance
LED screens emit weaker fields, rendering technology impractical today
The patent was classified under "magnetotherapy," a category for devices using magnetic fields for health effects. Experts say the technology was primarily possible with old-style monitors that naturally emit electromagnetic fields while displaying images. However, researchers from PQAI, an organization providing AI tools for patent discovery and understanding, have found that modern LED screens emit much weaker fields. This could render the technology impractical today.