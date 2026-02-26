Can the human mind be controlled through TV screens?

Potential applications

Patent inventor theorized signals could control human autonomic functions

The patent's inventor, Hendricus G. Loos, a former NASA employee, theorized that these signals could even control human autonomic functions like heart rate and digestion. The technology proposed in the patent would work by pulsing or flickering screens at low frequencies between 0.1 and 15 Hertz. Since its resurfacing on Monday, the patent has been viewed over 200,000 times and sparked widespread concern among netizens who are now discussing how televisions have long been used to influence human behavior.