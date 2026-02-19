Can you tell AI-generated faces from real ones? Study finds
Think you can tell a real face from an AI one? Turns out, most of us can't—even though we're pretty sure we can.
A new Australian study tested 125 people on this and found that confidence doesn't match skill, which could make it easier for scams and fake profiles to slip by.
How the study was conducted
Researchers asked both regular folks and "super recognizers" (people unusually good at remembering faces) to pick out real vs. AI-generated faces with no obvious giveaways.
Most people did just a bit better than guessing, while even the super recognizers only had a slight edge.
AI is getting better at making realistic faces
Many people felt sure they could spot fakes, but their accuracy didn't back it up.
As AI gets better at making realistic faces without old flaws, it's getting tougher for many people to tell what's real online—raising the risk of scams or fake profiles if we're not careful.