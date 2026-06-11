Canada's privacy watchdog flags xAI's Grok for nonconsensual sexualized deepfakes
Technology
Canada's privacy watchdog just flagged xAI's Grok chatbot for breaking privacy rules.
Its image tool let people create and share sexualized deepfakes without consent, which is a big deal for anyone worried about how AI can mess with personal rights and dignity.
Privacy watchdog urges swift AI safeguards
The watchdog wants quick action to fix these violations and stop this kind of misuse.
They're pushing for stricter regulations to keep AI in check, especially when it comes to handling sensitive data.
This case is a reminder that as AI gets smarter, we need stronger safeguards to protect everyone's privacy.