Canadian astronaut welcomes baby girl from International Space Station
What's the story
Canadian astronaut Joshua Kutryk has welcomed his third child, a daughter, from the International Space Station (ISS). The news was announced by the Canadian Space Agency. This is Kutryk's first space mission, and he is only the fourth astronaut ever to miss a child's birth while on duty at the ISS.
Family statement
'Little star' enters Kutryk family
The Kutryk family, despite the physical distance, expressed their joy and anticipation in welcoming their new daughter.
"Even with the distance between us, we feel incredibly connected as we welcome our new little star into our lives," they said in a statement shared by the Canadian Space Agency.
The couple also has two older children aged five and seven.
Dream realization
'Childhood dream' for Joshua
The couple described Joshua's spaceflight as a "childhood dream" that has finally come true.
"We hope to show our children that big dreams are worth pursuing, that hard work and determination matter, and that with the support of family and a strong community, extraordinary things are possible," they said in their statement.
Astronaut profile
Who is Joshua Kutryk?
Before becoming an astronaut, Joshua was a fighter pilot and colonel in the Royal Canadian Air Force.
He was selected by the Canadian Space Agency in 2017.
As part of NASA's SpaceX Crew-13 mission, he is conducting scientific experiments and testing new technologies in space with two US astronauts, Luke Delaney and Jessica Watkins, as well as Russian astronaut Sergey Teteryatnikov.
Mission perspective
Heather's thoughts before Joshua's departure to ISS
Before their departure on October 1, Heather Kutryk shared her family's long-standing preparation for the mission with CBC News.
She said her pregnancy was "not exactly planned" but a "great thing."
Despite the challenges of missing Joshua's presence at such a crucial time, she remained confident in community support from both CSA and NASA.