Canadian astronaut Joshua Kutryk posts snowy Himalayas photos from ISS
Canadian Space Agency astronaut Joshua Kutryk, part of NASA's SpaceX Crew-13 mission, just dropped some jaw-dropping photos of the Himalayas snapped from the International Space Station, 402km above Earth!
The images show the massive mountain range, including famous peaks like Mount Everest, all covered in snow and stretching across Nepal, India, China, Bhutan, and Pakistan.
Kutryk's photos offer rare Earth perspective
Kutryk's pictures give us a rare look at our planet from space and remind us how incredible Earth really is.
The Crew-13 mission isn't just about cool views: it's also taking place aboard the International Space Station during NASA's SpaceX Crew-13 mission.