Canadian researchers find competing states challenge pseudogap-role in copper-oxide superconductors
Technology
A Canadian research team just found that two quantum states in copper-oxide superconductors are actually competing, not teaming up. This challenges the idea that the pseudogap state helps superconductivity happen.
Superconductors are cool because they let electricity flow with zero resistance, but usually only at super cold temperatures. This discovery could help change that.
Findings could enable higher-temperature superconductors
Figuring out how these quantum states interact could lead to superconductors that work at higher temperatures, making things like powerful magnets and ultra-fast tech more practical.
The researchers say there's still a lot to learn about pseudogaps, but their findings open new doors for future breakthroughs in energy and electronics.