'Cancel ChatGPT': OpenAI's Pentagon deal sparks online outrage

Users are upset about the potential for mass surveillance

A lot of users feel uneasy about OpenAI replacing Anthropic, especially because the Pentagon wants to use these AI tools for "all lawful purposes," while OpenAI says the DoD considers mass domestic surveillance illegal and the contract bars "unconstrained monitoring of US persons' private information" and forbids use to independently direct autonomous weapons in cases requiring human control.

Posts saying "You're now training a war machine. Let's see proof of cancelation" and memes mocking OpenAI's quick move have racked up thousands of upvotes.