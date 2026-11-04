CaneSight add-on helps visually impaired find entrances elevators and counters

Created by Bing He Sun and his team in Beijing, CaneSight solves the tricky last 10 meters of navigation, like actually getting to a door or counter.

It works offline for its core functions with its own AI model and lets users control how much information they get using a dial or voice commands.

The best part? You just attach it to your regular cane, no need for expensive upgrades.

Inspired by Sun's own experiences as a visually impaired traveler, this device aims to make independent travel way less stressful and way more doable.