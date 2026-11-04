CaneSight add-on helps visually impaired find entrances elevators and counters
CaneSight is a smart new add-on for white canes that helps people who are visually impaired find entrances, elevators, and service counters: basically, all those spots GPS can't handle.
It uses two cameras (one on the cane, one worn on the body) to scan the surroundings, then sends helpful feedback through vibrations.
CaneSight runs offline AI model
Created by Bing He Sun and his team in Beijing, CaneSight solves the tricky last 10 meters of navigation, like actually getting to a door or counter.
It works offline for its core functions with its own AI model and lets users control how much information they get using a dial or voice commands.
The best part? You just attach it to your regular cane, no need for expensive upgrades.
Inspired by Sun's own experiences as a visually impaired traveler, this device aims to make independent travel way less stressful and way more doable.