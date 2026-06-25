Canon EOS R5 hits lowest price ever at $2,599
Technology
The Canon EOS R5 is now selling for $2,599, its lowest price ever, thanks to a $699 discount for Prime Day.
This pro-level camera has been a top pick since its 2020 launch, and big retailers like Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy are all offering the deal.
If you're eyeing it, act fast. Stock might not last.
EOS R5: 45MP, 8K, precise autofocus
Packed with a 45MP sensor, 8K video recording, and reliable image stabilization, the EOS R5 is great for everything from nature shots to weddings.
Its autofocus locks onto eyes and faces with impressive accuracy.
Our expert called it "It might be the most complete camera Canon has ever produced," giving it high marks for both performance and handling.