Canon EOS R5 hits lowest price ever at $2,599 Technology Jun 25, 2026

The Canon EOS R5 is now selling for $2,599, its lowest price ever, thanks to a $699 discount for Prime Day.

This pro-level camera has been a top pick since its 2020 launch, and big retailers like Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy are all offering the deal.

If you're eyeing it, act fast. Stock might not last.