Canonical brings AI tools to Ubuntu amid Linux community concerns
Canonical is bringing AI tools like speech-to-text, automation, and troubleshooting to Ubuntu, but not everyone's thrilled.
Some in the Linux community are worried about control.
Canonical's vice president of engineering, Jon Seager, addressed these concerns by saying there won't be a universal "kill switch" for the AI features, but users will be able to remove AI features they don't want.
Ubuntu 26.10: opt-in removable AI
Seager reassured users: We are committed to providing our users with control over their experience.
The new AI tools will show up as opt-in features starting with Ubuntu 26.10, and you can easily uninstall them since they'll arrive as removable Snaps.
If you'd rather skip AI altogether, other Linux options like Zorin OS promise a careful approach to any future AI integration, so you've got choices.