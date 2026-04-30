Canonical brings AI tools to Ubuntu amid Linux community concerns

Ubuntu 26.10: opt-in removable AI

Seager reassured users: We are committed to providing our users with control over their experience.

The new AI tools will show up as opt-in features starting with Ubuntu 26.10, and you can easily uninstall them since they'll arrive as removable Snaps.

If you'd rather skip AI altogether, other Linux options like Zorin OS promise a careful approach to any future AI integration, so you've got choices.