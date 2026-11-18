Cantwell and Rounds urge intel chief to tackle AI risks
After a wave of tech outages hit banks, communications, and even the FAA, Senators Maria Cantwell and Mike Rounds are urging the US intelligence chief to step up cybersecurity.
They're worried about how fast AI can find and exploit software flaws, and how that could mess with essential services we all rely on.
Senators call for immediate cybersecurity upgrades
The senators want hospitals, federal agencies, and other critical sectors to get serious upgrades in digital security.
They're also highlighting the need to protect AI tools themselves from hacks.
While officials say these outages were just maintenance issues, Cantwell and Rounds aren't taking any chances: they're calling for immediate action to keep our systems safe.