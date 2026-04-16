Canva and Adobe unveil agentic AI to speed collaborative design Technology Apr 16, 2026

Canva and Adobe just dropped major updates powered by "agentic AI," aiming to make creative work faster and more collaborative.

Canva's CEO Melanie Perkins introduced Canva AI 2.0, saying it combines "Agentic Orchestration, Conversational Design and Object-based Intelligence" for users who want to unlock their creativity,

while Adobe's new Firefly AI Assistant is all about making design tasks easier without replacing the human touch.