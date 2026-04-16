Canva and Adobe unveil agentic AI to speed collaborative design
Canva and Adobe just dropped major updates powered by "agentic AI," aiming to make creative work faster and more collaborative.
Canva's CEO Melanie Perkins introduced Canva AI 2.0, saying it combines "Agentic Orchestration, Conversational Design and Object-based Intelligence" for users who want to unlock their creativity,
while Adobe's new Firefly AI Assistant is all about making design tasks easier without replacing the human touch.
Canva acquires startups, Adobe offers foundry
Canva is leveling up by acquiring Australian AI startups like Simtheory and Ortto, plus adding handy integrations with tools like Google Workspace and Slack.
Meanwhile, Adobe's Foundry lets companies train Adobe's Firefly models and connect with platforms like ChatGPT.
Both companies are focused on making advanced AI features accessible (and affordable), so more people can create without limits.