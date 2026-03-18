'Canva for podcasts' launches with $3.8 million in seed funding
Rebel Audio, described as poised to be the Canva of podcasting, launched a private beta earlier in March 2026, backed by $3.8 million in seed funding.
The platform makes it easy for anyone to create and publish podcasts, from recording to sharing on Spotify or Apple Podcasts, without needing a bunch of separate tools.
How Rebel Audio works
Founder Jared Gutstadt calls Rebel Audio "the first native AI tool built for the podcast community," pointing out that older tools just haven't kept up with how fast podcasting is growing.
With Rebel Audio, you can upload audio or video, get help from an AI agent to craft titles and descriptions, design cover art, and even make social media clips, all right inside the platform.
The future of podcasting
Rebel Audio goes further with automatic transcription (including speaker detection), voice cloning for custom ads, episode translation using your own cloned voice, unified analytics, and tools to publish and distribute episodes.
With podcasts booming globally (expected to hit $114 billion by 2030), this platform is aiming to help both new creators and seasoned podcasters work smarter, not harder.