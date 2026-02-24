Canva goes on acquisition spree to boost animation, video ad tools

Cavalry (from the UK) brings advanced 2D motion animation—think ads, games, and digital art—that'll soon be part of Canva's Affinity suite. Mango AI (from the US) uses clever AI to help brands make better video campaigns by learning from real ad results. Cavalry has been used by companies including Amazon, Meta, Google and Netflix, while Mango AI's founders previously worked at Netflix and Roblox.

Canva now has 265 million users

With 265 million users (and counting), Canva wants to keep growing—and these upgrades are aimed at making life easier for anyone who creates content online or wants to compete with Adobe.

If you're into design or marketing, this means more creative power at your fingertips.