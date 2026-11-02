Canva launches Affinity for iPad with Apple Pencil support
Canva has now released Affinity for iPad, and it's built to play nicely with Apple Pencil.
Now you can sketch, create vector art, edit photos, and design layouts, all in one spot.
Switching between Sketch, Vector, Pixel, and Layout studios is super smooth within the same project.
This follows last year's desktop update that merged all Affinity tools into a single app.
Basics free, AI features paid
You get freehand drawing with custom brushes and a handy Sketch to Shapes tool that turns doodles into vectors.
Most basics are free, but if you want its AI features (like generative expand or image upscaling), you'll need to pay to unlock them.
A couple of desktop features (Books and Batch) aren't here yet but are on the way.
The app is up now on the App Store for iPads running iPadOS 18 or later, with optional in-app purchases.