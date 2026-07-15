Canva launches Code 2.0 AI for building websites and apps
Technology
Canva just dropped Code 2.0, an upgraded AI tool that helps you create websites, apps, and interactive designs just by typing what you want.
You get over 50 templates to play with, and can add your own pictures or grab media from Canva's library (no design experience needed).
Code 2.0 integrates into Canva projects
Code 2.0 works with all Canva accounts and blends right into your other projects like presentations or documents.
You can even import HTML from other AI tools to keep things flexible.
Real-time collaboration is built in, so teams can build, review, and comment together, and when you're done, your site looks great on any device and is easy to share or publish on your own domain.