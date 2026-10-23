Canva launches Craft AI image generator worldwide with public API
Canva just rolled out Craft, its new AI image generator, and it's now available to Canva users worldwide and accessible to developers through a public API.
You can whip up images in over 30 aspect ratios, add text in 55 languages, and get crisp visuals up to 2K resolution, all straight from Canva or through its public API.
Craft ranks 1st on DesignArena
Craft isn't just another AI tool: it ranked first in People and Portraits among 87 models and first in Landscapes and Nature among 85 models on DesignArena.
It uses a smart two-step process to line up text with images, plus taps into Canva's huge template library for flexible layouts.
You can even turn generated images into editable elements with Magic Layers.
And don't worry about safety: Canva Shield is built in to keep content moderated and your privacy protected.