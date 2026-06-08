Capcom remakes 'Resident Evil Code: Veronica' as 'Resident Evil Veronica'

Redfield trapped by Umbrella Corporation

The game picks up three months after Raccoon City, as you play Claire Redfield searching for her brother Chris.

Trapped by Umbrella Corporation on Rockfort Island, Claire faces infected monsters and must survive to escape.

Capcom calls this the "next chapter" for both longtime fans and newcomers, especially after Resident Evil: Requiem sold over seven million copies earlier this year.

More details are coming soon!