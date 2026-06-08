Capcom remakes 'Resident Evil Code: Veronica' as 'Resident Evil Veronica'
Capcom just announced it is remaking Resident Evil Code: Veronica, now called Resident Evil Veronica.
Revealed at Summer Game Fest 2026, the game is set to launch in 2027 for PC, PS5, Xbox Series S/X, and Nintendo Switch 2.
Expect a fresh story, upgraded gameplay, and sharper visuals thanks to the RE Engine, all while keeping those classic horror vibes fans love.
Redfield trapped by Umbrella Corporation
The game picks up three months after Raccoon City, as you play Claire Redfield searching for her brother Chris.
Trapped by Umbrella Corporation on Rockfort Island, Claire faces infected monsters and must survive to escape.
Capcom calls this the "next chapter" for both longtime fans and newcomers, especially after Resident Evil: Requiem sold over seven million copies earlier this year.
More details are coming soon!