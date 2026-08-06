CapCut launches Director Mode to fix AI generated video jumps
Technology
CapCut just dropped Director Mode, a feature that helps creators fix those awkward jumps in AI-generated videos, like characters changing outfits or props randomly disappearing between scenes.
Now, you can keep your visuals consistent by saving and reusing designs across your whole project, making your videos look way more polished.
Director Mode centralizes scenes and assets
CapCut Video Studio's Director Mode puts everything, scenes, props, characters, and camera moves in one place.
You can lock in visual styles and easily bring back backgrounds or story elements without starting from scratch each time.
With AI storytelling getting more advanced (and audiences expecting more), this tool aims to help filmmakers and content creators deliver smoother, binge-worthy stories.