The tool operates in three modes: Clean, which removes trailers predictably; humanize, which rewrites prose for a more natural sound; and orchestrate, which halts the process when Claude is being used.

However, it has a major limitation: if you run the rewrite through Claude or Gemini, the watermark will be added back.

The code of this tool carries very little of the watermark due to limited opportunities for word/phrase replacement in code syntax.