Cardon offers V1 Pro selfie monitor screen on Kickstarter
Cardon is offering the V1 Pro Selfie Monitor Screen for backing on Kickstarter, a handy little gadget that snaps onto your iPhone or Android phone and mirrors your rear camera, so you can finally frame your shots perfectly when filming alone.
It's designed for vloggers, travelers, and anyone who wants pro-looking videos without needing a camera crew.
Supports 4K/120fps iPhone and 8K/40fps Android
The V1 Pro packs 450 nits of brightness for outdoor use and supports up to 4K/120 fps on iPhones or 8K/40 fps on Android phones.
You also get a wireless remote (works up to 200 meters away in open, unobstructed areas) and a magnetic microphone with 5.5 hours of battery life.
It's available now on Kickstarter for an early-bird pledge of $80 (retail will be $123), with shipping set for November 2026.
Optional extras like tripods are sold separately.