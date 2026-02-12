Cash App's new payment links make requesting money less awkward
Cash App just made splitting bills and sending payment requests way easier with its new "payment links."
Now, you can send a simple link via text, email, or DM—friends just tap to pay instantly.
No more awkward reminders or endless messages.
How to create a payment link
Just head to the payment tab in Cash App and choose "share link" instead of adding a recipient.
This update was inspired by Gen-Z users who wanted a smoother, less awkward way to ask for money—so now you can make requests that fit any conversation.
Kristen Anderson from Cash App says these links let you move money "through whichever platform feels most natural."
They join other recent upgrades, like the AI chatbot and a new benefits program with a high-borrowing limit.