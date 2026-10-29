Cathedral, a young startup with ties to Elon Musk's former team, claims it managed to break into Anthropic's internal systems in less than 12 hours using AI agents.

They got into business software and accessed things like meeting transcripts, details about salaries, job offers, and Slack messages.

Anthropic says only some sales, HR, and IT info was touched, and their monitoring flagged some of Cathedral's activity before they reported it to us, and we shut off their access the same day.