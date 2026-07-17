Caviar unveils Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra honoring Lionel Messi
Caviar just dropped a super-exclusive version of Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, and it's all about Lionel Messi.
With only 19 phones being made and a jaw-dropping $13,130 price tag, this foldable is part of their Legends collection celebrating the soccer legend, timed perfectly with the 2026 FIFA World Cup final.
Hand painted Lionel Messi enamel back
The back shows off a hand-painted enamel portrait of Messi in Argentina's colors, decked out with real 24-karat gold details highlighting his jersey number and national symbols.
Plus, if you're feeling fancy (and have deep pockets), you can add your own engravings or tweak the design even more.
Caviar positions phones as luxury collectibles
Caviar is known for turning everyday tech into luxury art pieces, and this release shows how far people will go to own something truly unique, especially when it honors one of soccer's greatest icons.