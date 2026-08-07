Caviar unveils Odyssey smart glasses 24-karat gold $6,840, silver $6,130
Technology
Caviar, the brand famous for over-the-top luxury tech, just dropped the Odyssey smart glasses, think Ray-Ban Meta AI glasses but decked out with 24-karat gold accents and a jaw-dropping $6,840 price tag.
If you're not into gold, there's also a silver version for $6,130.
Limited run nods to 'The Odyssey'
There are just 24 pairs available, a clever nod to the 24 books in Homer's The Odyssey.
Caviar says these glasses are all about "leadership and innovation" for those who want to stand out.
Each pair comes with a fancy alligator-skin case to seal the deal on exclusivity.