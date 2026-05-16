CavinKare-MMA ChinniKrishnan awards open for nominations till June 22 2026

Innovation winners ₹1L great ideas ₹10,000

Startups and MSMEs with ready-to-go products or services can win ₹100,000 each (plus a trophy and citation) in the Innovation Category.

Students and young innovators are also in the spotlight this year: the Great Ideas Category is back, offering ₹10,000 each to 10 winners with standout solutions.

Want in? Apply at www.ckinnovationawards.in or call +91 9444700068.