CavinKare-MMA ChinniKrishnan awards open for nominations till June 22 2026
Technology
If you've got a cool idea or a startup that's making waves, the CavinKare-MMA ChinniKrishnan Innovation and Great Ideas Awards are back and looking for fresh talent.
Nominations are open now, with entries closing on June 22, 2026.
Innovation winners ₹1L great ideas ₹10,000
Startups and MSMEs with ready-to-go products or services can win ₹100,000 each (plus a trophy and citation) in the Innovation Category.
Students and young innovators are also in the spotlight this year: the Great Ideas Category is back, offering ₹10,000 each to 10 winners with standout solutions.
Want in? Apply at www.ckinnovationawards.in or call +91 9444700068.